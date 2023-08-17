Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,726 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $40,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $51.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $68.41.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.92 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 153.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $403,696.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

