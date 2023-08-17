RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives $14.43 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RLJ opened at $9.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

