RLX Technology (RLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 18th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $27.50 million during the quarter.
RLX Technology Trading Down 3.3 %
RLX stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. RLX Technology has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLX Technology
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price objective on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RLX Technology
RLX Technology Company Profile
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RLX Technology
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.