RLX Technology (RLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 18th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $27.50 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Trading Down 3.3 %

RLX stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. RLX Technology has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,677,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RLX Technology by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,218,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,034,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,392,000 after acquiring an additional 257,261 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 22.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,122,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,900 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 5,218.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,838,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728,884 shares during the period.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 price objective on the stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves partner distributors and other retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

