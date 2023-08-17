Robert W. Eddy Sells 300 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 300 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $21,003.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,916,749.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.96. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 771.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,071,000 after buying an additional 1,684,174 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after buying an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,962,000 after buying an additional 1,398,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $89,816,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

