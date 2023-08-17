Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) vs. Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) and Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.6% of Roblox shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Roblox shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Definitive Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Roblox and Definitive Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roblox -46.81% -399.93% -21.20% Definitive Healthcare -5.31% 0.28% 0.20%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roblox $2.23 billion 7.45 -$924.37 million ($1.88) -15.55 Definitive Healthcare $222.65 million 4.95 -$22.25 million ($0.15) -66.67

This table compares Roblox and Definitive Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Definitive Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roblox. Definitive Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Roblox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Roblox has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Definitive Healthcare has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Roblox and Definitive Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roblox 6 5 13 0 2.29 Definitive Healthcare 0 4 4 0 2.50

Roblox currently has a consensus target price of $38.52, indicating a potential upside of 31.74%. Definitive Healthcare has a consensus target price of $12.69, indicating a potential upside of 26.88%. Given Roblox’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Roblox is more favorable than Definitive Healthcare.

Summary

Roblox beats Definitive Healthcare on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Roblox Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution. The company's platform consists of various functional areas, such as sales, marketing, clinical research and product development, strategy, talent acquisition, and physician network management. It serves biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, healthcare information technology companies, and healthcare providers; and other diversified companies comprising staffing firms and commercial real estate companies, financial institutions, and other organizations in the healthcare ecosystem. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

