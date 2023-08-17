Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives $288.24 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $288.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $86,895.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $323,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,338 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,240. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $295.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.91. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $209.27 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

