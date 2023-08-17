Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Announces Earnings Results

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 88.74% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $18.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

Rockwell Medical Trading Down 18.1 %

NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMTI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 112.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Medical by 94.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Medical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

Featured Articles

