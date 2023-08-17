Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives C$75.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$75.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCI.B. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$54.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.42. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$50.53 and a 12 month high of C$67.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.46.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

