Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.55

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.55 and last traded at C$5.57, with a volume of 177545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$591.35 million, a P/E ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.76%.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

