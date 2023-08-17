Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock Price Down 6.7% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $10.92. Approximately 2,097,259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,682,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.11% and a negative return on equity of 71.46%. The company had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Roivant Sciences’s revenue was up 402.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ROIV shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $128,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 641,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,999. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 299,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,966,895.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 660,097 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 13,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $128,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 641,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,830,772 shares of company stock worth $137,658,006 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $7,425,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $831,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $1,113,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the second quarter worth $195,000. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Further Reading

