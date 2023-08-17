Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 56,556 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,556 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $13,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.93.

Shares of DFS opened at $90.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

