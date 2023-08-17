Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $152.00

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 152 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 150.80 ($1.91), with a volume of 374544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151 ($1.92).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.09) price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 93 ($1.18) to GBX 153 ($1.94) in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Sabre Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 136.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £398.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,955.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.