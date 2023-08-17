Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX) Issues Earnings Results

Safe & Green (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.10 million for the quarter. Safe & Green had a negative net margin of 78.75% and a negative return on equity of 109.14%.

Safe & Green Price Performance

SGBX stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. Safe & Green has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Safe & Green stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.44% of Safe & Green as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safe & Green

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

