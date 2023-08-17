Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Free Report) – Desjardins lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saputo in a report released on Sunday, August 13th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS.
Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.05. Saputo had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.34 billion.
Saputo Price Performance
Shares of SAP stock opened at C$27.82 on Tuesday. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$27.19 and a twelve month high of C$37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.58.
Saputo Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
