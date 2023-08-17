Shonaid Jemmett- Page Acquires 5,925 Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page acquired 5,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 386 ($4.90) per share, with a total value of £22,870.50 ($29,012.43).
Aviva Price Performance
AV stock opened at GBX 383.20 ($4.86) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1,008.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.02. Aviva plc has a 12-month low of GBX 366.70 ($4.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 473.70 ($6.01). The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 391.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 413.11.
Aviva Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,157.89%.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
