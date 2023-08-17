Shonaid Jemmett- Page Acquires 5,925 Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page acquired 5,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 386 ($4.90) per share, with a total value of £22,870.50 ($29,012.43).

AV stock opened at GBX 383.20 ($4.86) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £10.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1,008.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.02. Aviva plc has a 12-month low of GBX 366.70 ($4.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 473.70 ($6.01). The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 391.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 413.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,157.89%.

AV has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.91) to GBX 535 ($6.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 546 ($6.93) to GBX 532 ($6.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 545 ($6.91) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 533.67 ($6.77).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

