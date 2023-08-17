Short Interest in Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Rises By 5.4%

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,068,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 1,013,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Ascletis Pharma Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ASCLF opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Ascletis Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.
About Ascletis Pharma
