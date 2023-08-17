Short Interest in Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Decreases By 13.2%

Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atco Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATMGF opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10. Atco Mining has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

Get Atco Mining alerts:

Atco Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Atco Mining Inc operates as a junior exploration mining company that engages in the sourcing and exploring of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the May lake mineral property located in the Province of Saskatchewan; and Salt properties located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Receive News & Ratings for Atco Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atco Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.