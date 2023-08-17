Short Interest in Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Decreases By 13.2%

Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Atco Mining Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATMGF opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10. Atco Mining has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.00.
Atco Mining Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Atco Mining
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Atco Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atco Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.