Short Interest in Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Declines By 8.7%

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,500 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 395,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Denka Stock Performance
Shares of DENKF stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. Denka has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $33.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53.
About Denka
