Short Interest in Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Decreases By 8.5%

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 468,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 194.5 days.

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DYNDF opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $16.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.