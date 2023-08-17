Short Interest in Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Decreases By 8.5%

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 468,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 194.5 days.
Dye & Durham Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DYNDF opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $16.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
Dye & Durham Company Profile
Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dye & Durham
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 3 Strong Biotech Performers To Watch As Sector Nears Breakout
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 High Dividend REITs That Analysts Are Bullish On
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 2 Experiential Entertainment Stocks to Lift Your Game
Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.