Short Interest in dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Declines By 13.4%

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,600 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
dynaCERT Price Performance
DYFSF stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. dynaCERT has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.
dynaCERT Company Profile
