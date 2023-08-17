Short Interest in Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Decreases By 6.5%

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Elemental Altus Royalties Stock Performance
Elemental Altus Royalties stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95.
About Elemental Altus Royalties
