Short Interest in Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Decreases By 6.5%

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Elemental Altus Royalties Stock Performance

Elemental Altus Royalties stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95.

About Elemental Altus Royalties

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp., a precious metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition of royalties, streams, and other rights over mining projects. It has a portfolio of 11 royalties and streams in Australia, Chile, Canada, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Kenya. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

