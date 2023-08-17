Short Interest in Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Rises By 7.4%

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,600 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 278,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,652,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Galaxy Next Generation Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GAXY opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Galaxy Next Generation has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.17.
About Galaxy Next Generation
