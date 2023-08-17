Short Interest in Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Declines By 9.7%

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the July 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

HTIBP opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62.

Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

