Short Interest in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Decreases By 9.4%

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 116,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $302,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,669.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $208,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,567.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $302,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,669.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,871 shares of company stock worth $586,524 in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after purchasing an additional 535,936 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1,758.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,789,000 after purchasing an additional 376,523 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth about $13,300,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,075,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ HURN opened at $99.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $64.05 and a one year high of $104.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $346.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 5.64%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HURN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

