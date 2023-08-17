Short Interest in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Declines By 10.9%

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,700 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 178,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

IBCP stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $408.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $24.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.51%.

IBCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

