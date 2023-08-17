Short Interest in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Decreases By 12.5%

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 944,800 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Independent Bank by 96.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of INDB stock opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $43.28 and a 1-year high of $91.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.40 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

