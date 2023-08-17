Short Interest in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Drops By 10.6%

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other Industrial Logistics Properties Trust news, Director Joseph Morea purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $73,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 74,474 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $3.84 on Thursday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.04%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties that serve the growing needs of e-commerce. As of June 30, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

