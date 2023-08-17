Short Interest in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Drops By 8.3%

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 9,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Kamada Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. Kamada has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.99 million, a P/E ratio of -106.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 million. Kamada had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Kamada Company Profile
Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
