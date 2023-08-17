Short Interest in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Drops By 8.3%

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 9,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kamada Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. Kamada has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.99 million, a P/E ratio of -106.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 million. Kamada had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kamada will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Kamada in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in Kamada by 103.7% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Kamada in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Kamada in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 34.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

Featured Articles

