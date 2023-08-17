Short Interest in Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU) Drops By 13.2%

Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 328,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 377,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Nuburu Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BURU opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Nuburu has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Institutional Trading of Nuburu

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURU. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuburu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuburu in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuburu in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuburu during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuburu during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

About Nuburu

Nuburu, Inc develops high power precision blue light engine lasers for the metal processing and 3D printing industries worldwide. The company offers Nuburu AO and NUBURU BL series lasers. Its products have applications in battery, e-mobility, consumer electronics, and 3D printing metal systems. Nuburu, Inc is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

