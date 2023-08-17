Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 13000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Sienna Resources Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 21.79, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.83.
About Sienna Resources
Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.
