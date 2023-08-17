SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.34

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 16162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.90 to $1.90 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

SIGNA Sports United Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SIGNA Sports United by 195.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SIGNA Sports United by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 577,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

