Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Sees Large Volume Increase After Insider Buying Activity

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following insider buying activity. 288,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 211,899 shares.The stock last traded at $25.25 and had previously closed at $25.08.

Specifically, Director Anthony J. Kuczinski bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,026 shares in the company, valued at $100,972.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,987,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $91,712,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,297,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,850,757. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony J. Kuczinski purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,026 shares in the company, valued at $100,972.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SKWD shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKWD. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $7,116,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $11,214,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Markel Corp bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

