Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 100.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.4% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in Unilever by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 10.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Unilever Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:UL opened at $51.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.92. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.4702 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

