Spire Wealth Management Buys 12,018 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 548.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,644,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013,814 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,326,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,344,000 after purchasing an additional 241,090 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,675,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,893,000 after purchasing an additional 465,102 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $57.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average is $59.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.08 and a 12-month high of $61.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

