Spire Wealth Management Buys 8,548 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 7,183.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.6% during the first quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 55,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,467 shares of company stock worth $12,037,074. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.53.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.6 %

CHD stock opened at $93.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.96 and its 200 day moving average is $91.65.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

