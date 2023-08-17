Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 26.8% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.55.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK opened at $91.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.68. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 224.58%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

