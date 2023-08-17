Spire Wealth Management Has $916,000 Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,230,000 after acquiring an additional 890,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,214,000 after acquiring an additional 132,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after acquiring an additional 302,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ETN opened at $216.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $225.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.50. The stock has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,831 shares of company stock valued at $24,880,911. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.08.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

