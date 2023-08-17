Spire Wealth Management Purchases 2,377 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6,256.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,032,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,073,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK stock opened at $60.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $63.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

