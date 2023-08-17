Spire Wealth Management Raises Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 600.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE LYB opened at $96.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.05 and its 200 day moving average is $92.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

