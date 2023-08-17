Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $165.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.80.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.
Shares of SPOT stock opened at $134.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.43. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.74.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.48%. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
