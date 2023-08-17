State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives $76.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.17.

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Get State Street alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on State Street

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 2.2% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of State Street by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of State Street by 11.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of STT opened at $68.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.57. State Street has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.06.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that State Street will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.05%.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.