State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives $76.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.17.
STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in State Street by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 2.2% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of State Street by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of State Street by 11.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.
State Street Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of STT opened at $68.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.57. State Street has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.06.
State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that State Street will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
State Street Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.05%.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
