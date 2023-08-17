StealthGas (GASS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 18th.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.81%.

StealthGas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.99. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StealthGas

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of StealthGas by 2,823.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of StealthGas by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also offers crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

