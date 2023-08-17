StealthGas (GASS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 18th.
StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.81%.
StealthGas Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GASS opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.99. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On StealthGas
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on StealthGas
About StealthGas
StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also offers crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than StealthGas
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.