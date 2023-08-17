Steve Kosier Sells 2,636 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) CTO Steve Kosier sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $18,557.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steve Kosier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Steve Kosier sold 587 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $4,261.62.

Shares of SKYT opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 48.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth $112,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth $131,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

