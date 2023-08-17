Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Ring Energy Put Options (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 10,017 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 330% compared to the typical volume of 2,332 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ring Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ring Energy by 421.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 397,173 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ring Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ring Energy by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 89,010 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ring Energy by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 360,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 75,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ring Energy Price Performance

REI stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. Ring Energy has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $367.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.00.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Ring Energy had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ring Energy will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Ring Energy

(Get Free Report)

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. It had interests in 54,959 net developed acres and 2,337 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 13,930 net developed acres and 12,512 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.