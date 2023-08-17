StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Globe Life (NYSE:GL)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.14.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $113.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.46. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $96.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globe Life will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $112,060.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $112,060.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at $678,756.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 52.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,235,000 after buying an additional 1,401,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Globe Life by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,163,000 after buying an additional 84,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,689,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,945,000 after buying an additional 160,145 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

