StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NNN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NNN REIT from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on NNN REIT from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on NNN REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on NNN REIT from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NNN REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. NNN REIT has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in NNN REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in NNN REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years.

