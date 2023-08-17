Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Shares of Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report) traded down 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 274,917 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 390% from the average session volume of 56,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Stria Lithium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 30.15 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$5.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Stria Lithium Company Profile

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

Recommended Stories

