Sui One Day Trading Volume Reaches $104.53 Million (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, Sui has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Sui token can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sui has a total market capitalization of $381.36 million and $104.53 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sui Token Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 723,162,190 tokens. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 723,162,190.4615384 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.53004157 USD and is down -6.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $117,355,898.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

