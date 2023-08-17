Sunlands Technology Group (STG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 18th.
Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. Sunlands Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 137.28% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $82.54 million for the quarter.
Sunlands Technology Group Price Performance
STG opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.95 million, a PE ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. Sunlands Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunlands Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.
Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.
