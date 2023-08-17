T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives $182.55 Average PT from Brokerages

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.55.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $138.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,100 shares of company stock worth $30,399,981. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

